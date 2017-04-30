Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE Payback PPV

Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Payback pay-per-view coverage from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Below is the final card going into tonight’s RAW brand event:

House of Horrors Match

Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Kickoff Pre-show

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Miz and Maryse host a special edition of MizTV with Finn Balor