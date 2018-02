Here is the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network:

* NXT Championship: Andrade Cien Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (If Gargano loses, he leaves NXT)

* The Velveteen Dream vs. No Way Jose

* Nikki Cross vs. Vanessa Borne

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) in action

* First details on 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic