Lineup For Tonight’s EVOLVE 98 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 98 event in Queens, NY at the La Boom:

EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Darby Allin



Non-Title Grudge Match: WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka



FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match – FIP Rules: Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. Fred Yehi



Catch Point vs. RingKampf

Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER



Special Attraction Match: Matt Riddle vs. AR Fox



EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson Has Challenge The End To A Fight!



Prelim Match – Four Way Freestyle: Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with his lovely assistant Candy Cartwright vs. TBA vs. TBA