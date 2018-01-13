Lineup For Tonight’s EVOLVE 98 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 98 event in Queens, NY at the La Boom:
EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Darby Allin
Non-Title Grudge Match: WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka
FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match – FIP Rules: Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. Fred Yehi
Catch Point vs. RingKampf
Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER
Special Attraction Match: Matt Riddle vs. AR Fox
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson Has Challenge The End To A Fight!
Prelim Match – Four Way Freestyle: Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with his lovely assistant Candy Cartwright vs. TBA vs. TBA