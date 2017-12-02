Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion is set to hold an event tonight in Waukesha, Wisconsin at the County Expo. Here is the lineup:
— Hardcore War: Tommy Dreamer vs. Abyss
— Candice Michelle vs. Lisa Marie Varon in Michelle’s retirement match.
— Austin Aries vs. Joey Mercury with Aries wrestling in his hometown for the first time ever
— Al Snow & Swoggle (with Dave Herro) vs. The Squad
Lineup For Tonight’s House Of Hardcore Event
Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion is set to hold an event tonight in Waukesha, Wisconsin at the County Expo. Here is the lineup: