Lineup For Tonight’s PWG Neon Knights Event

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) will hold their Neon Knights event tonight in Reseda, California. Here is the final lineup:



Adam Brooks takes on Brody King



Dalton Castle makes his PWG return to take on Joey Janela



David Starr takes on Travis Banks



Flip Gordon makes his PWG debut to take on Zack Sabre, Jr.



Keith Lee faces Matthew Riddle



Trent? faces Chuck Taylor for the PWG World Title