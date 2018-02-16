Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) will hold their Neon Knights event tonight in Reseda, California. Here is the final lineup:
Adam Brooks takes on Brody King
Dalton Castle makes his PWG return to take on Joey Janela
David Starr takes on Travis Banks
Flip Gordon makes his PWG debut to take on Zack Sabre, Jr.
Keith Lee faces Matthew Riddle
Trent? faces Chuck Taylor for the PWG World Title
Lineup For Tonight’s PWG Neon Knights Event
