Lineup For Tonight’s PWG Neon Knights Event

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) will hold their Neon Knights event tonight in Reseda, California. Here is the final lineup:

Adam Brooks takes on Brody King

Dalton Castle makes his PWG return to take on Joey Janela

David Starr takes on Travis Banks

Flip Gordon makes his PWG debut to take on Zack Sabre, Jr.

Keith Lee faces Matthew Riddle

Trent? faces Chuck Taylor for the PWG World Title

