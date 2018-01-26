Lineup For Tonight’s SHINE 48 Event, WWNLive Releases Free EVOLVE Matches

The following was issued to us:

The WWN Family is back tonight with SHINE 48 on live iPPV at WWNLive.com. We have an updated lineup plus other news. Let’s get to it….



January 26th: SHINE 48 comes to you tonight at 9pm EST with one of the biggest title matches in SHINE history! Here’s a look at all the details:



SHINE 48

Friday, January 26th, 2018

Bell Time – 9:00 PM EST

The Orpheum

1915 E. 7th Avenue

Ybor City, FL



Tickets will be available at the door!



Watch the Live Stream and Video-on-Demand at www.WWNLive.com, the WWN Roku App and FITE TV!



Live iPPV at WWNLive.com is 50% off with free Club WWN trial!



SHINE Championship Match

LuFisto defends vs. Rain



SHINE Tag Team Championship Match

Las Sicarias of Ivelisse & Mercedes Martinez defend vs. Isla Dawn & Lady Chardonnay Darcy



Six Woman Tag Team War!

SHINE Nova Champion Priscilla Kelly, Aerial Monroe & Vanessa Kraven vs. The Cutie Pie Club of Candy Cartwright, Kiera Hogan & Dementia D’Rose



Santana vs. Renee Michelle



Holidead vs. Dynamite DiDi



Leva vs. Brandi Lauren



Jordynne Grace vs. Natalia Markova



Stormie Lee vs. Tesha Price

