WrestlePro will be partnering with Impact Wrestling for an event tonight in Rahway, NJ, which will double as a One Night Only PPV taping. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

*Impact Wrestling champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto el Patron.



*Colt Cabana vs. CPA.



*WrestlePro Silver champion Dan Maff vs. Anthony Bowens.



*Maria Bokara vs. Bobby Wayward.



*Sienna vs. Kasey Catal.



*LAX vs. the Apple Corps.