Lineups For Upcoming WWE Abu Dhabi Tour

WWE has announced the full lineups for their December 7th and December 8th events in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates next month, including the previously announced match featuring Roman Reigns vs. Triple H.



Night 1 will feature:



– The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose) vs. Samoa Joe, Sheamus & Cesaro.



– WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks.



– Braun Strowman vs. Kane.



– Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt.



– WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto.



– Jason Jordan vs. Elias.



– Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil vs. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.



Plus: Appearances from Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson



Night 2 will feature:



– Roman Reigns vs. Triple H.



– Steel Cage Match For WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.



– Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Kane.



– Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe.



– WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto.



– Jason Jordan vs. Bo Dallas (w/Curtis Axel).



– Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.



Plus: Appearances from Elias, Alexa Bliss and more.