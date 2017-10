New WWE signee Lio Rush issued an apology for his joke about Emma’s release. Jack Gallagher was quick to respond to the apology. Here is what Rush and Gallagher wrote:

Apologising because people didn't like your joke, not for joking about someone losing their job. Also, try the English classes at the PC. 👍 https://t.co/tZnaDzqB5K — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) October 29, 2017