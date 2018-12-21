Lio Rush Gets Married

In between managing Bobby Lashley and competing on 205 Live, Lio Rush also found the time to get married this week.
“The 24-Year-Old Piece of Gold” — Lionel Gerard Green — wed actress/model Sarah Lai Wah in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, confirming the nuptials with an Instagram post documenting their special day.
I just married the love of my life. My best friend @sarahlaiwah ❤️ “There used to be a time where i was all alone, cold, with no hope . A time where i thought love was nothing more than a sin . That i shouldn’t even entertain the idea of putting my heart into somebody else’s hands because it might as well should have been considered committing suicide. But then there was also a time , where i met a woman. A woman so perfect and so sweet. A woman that was made for me that changed it all . A woman that made me believe. A woman that made me want to put all of the those negative beliefs to rest and just be free. A woman that made me not afraid to get down on one knee asking her to marry me .” -Lionel Green More and better forever. Thank you @jeffmadorephotography for capturing the moments that will last an eternity.
On marrying Rush, Wah — now calling herself Sarah Green — posted this message:
I can’t even begin to describe how happy, complete, grateful and content I am. I just married my best friend @rushliorush. I am so excited for the rest of our lives, and I will love you fiercely and kindly with all my heart for a lifetime and for all our lives after this one. I pray I never wake up from this fairy tail dream 💒💍❤️ MBF Thank you @jeffmadorephotography for being with us today #circleoftrust
After getting married, Rush spotted former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown driving behind him. They pulled over and Rush told Brown that he inspired his frog splash.
When you’re driving around vegas after just getting married and see @dlobrown75 in your rear view. Pulled him over and he says “ Lio Rush? You’re the dude with that dope frogplash” As i say …” No you’re the dude that inspired my dope frog splash. “ #FinalHour @WWE pic.twitter.com/7Mgwk19VAT
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) December 21, 2018
It was a pleasure to meet you and your new bride. Keep up the good work. #LongLiveTheFrogSplash https://t.co/RtW8AgrzWV
— D'Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) December 21, 2018