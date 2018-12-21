Lio Rush Gets Married

In between managing Bobby Lashley and competing on 205 Live, Lio Rush also found the time to get married this week.

“The 24-Year-Old Piece of Gold” — Lionel Gerard Green — wed actress/model Sarah Lai Wah in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, confirming the nuptials with an Instagram post documenting their special day.

On marrying Rush, Wah — now calling herself Sarah Green — posted this message:

After getting married, Rush spotted former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown driving behind him. They pulled over and Rush told Brown that he inspired his frog splash.

When you’re driving around vegas after just getting married and see @dlobrown75 in your rear view. Pulled him over and he says “ Lio Rush? You’re the dude with that dope frogplash” As i say …” No you’re the dude that inspired my dope frog splash. “ #FinalHour @WWE pic.twitter.com/7Mgwk19VAT — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) December 21, 2018