Lio Rush Gets Married

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In between managing Bobby Lashley and competing on 205 Live, Lio Rush also found the time to get married this week.

“The 24-Year-Old Piece of Gold” — Lionel Gerard Green — wed actress/model Sarah Lai Wah in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, confirming the nuptials with an Instagram post documenting their special day.

I just married the love of my life. My best friend @sarahlaiwah ❤️ “There used to be a time where i was all alone, cold, with no hope . A time where i thought love was nothing more than a sin . That i shouldn’t even entertain the idea of putting my heart into somebody else’s hands because it might as well should have been considered committing suicide. But then there was also a time , where i met a woman. A woman so perfect and so sweet. A woman that was made for me that changed it all . A woman that made me believe. A woman that made me want to put all of the those negative beliefs to rest and just be free. A woman that made me not afraid to get down on one knee asking her to marry me .” -Lionel Green More and better forever. Thank you @jeffmadorephotography for capturing the moments that will last an eternity.

On marrying Rush, Wah — now calling herself Sarah Green — posted this message:

After getting married, Rush spotted former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown driving behind him. They pulled over and Rush told Brown that he inspired his frog splash.

