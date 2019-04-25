Lio Rush Issues Statement Regarding Alleged Backstage Heat

As previously noted, there is a report that Lio Rush once again has backstage heat for rubbing people the wrong way with his confidence.

Rush responded to the report with a statement on Twitter:

“The fact of the matter is no matter what you do you do in life, no matter what route you take, you’ll always have people out there that’ll try to tear you down. Tell you that you can’t be or do something. Try to stomp on your name and hault your success. The fact of the matter is that i love what i do and have been in love with the dreams of being in the current position that I’m in now since i was 5 years old . The fact of the matter is that i am a young, hungry, and humble husband and father of two boys who believes in himself more than anybody will ever believe in me. The fact of the matter is that i am a passionate African American male in America who takes my passion seriously and will do whatever it takes to change me and my family’s situation. The fact of the matter is that I’ve overcome neglect, suicide, anxiety, depression, and everything else at a very young age that a human of my current age should never have to go through. The fact of the matter is that you can beat these demons, achieve what you’ve sought out to achieve. The fact of the matter is that i do what i do for the people like me. For the people who struggle, for the people who fight, for the kids who dream and for the men and woman with hope. The fact of the matter is that you don’t always know the facts and that’s ok.”