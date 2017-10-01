Lio Rush Makes His NXT House Show Debut, Jinder Mahal Hangs Out With Former WWE Star, Rico

– Lio Rush made his NXT house show debut on Saturday night in Cocoa, Florida, taking on Raul Mendoza.

#NXTCocoa is the right place for the right man. It is time for the man of the hour @rushliorush A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

According to JJ Williams of F4WOnline.com, they had an amazing match, with Rush winning with an Unprettier into a roll of the dice.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posted the photo below with former WWE Superstar Vladamir Kozlov backstage at last month’s WWE live event in Shenzen, China.

It was a nice surprise seeing a familiar face backstage in Shenzhen. My old friend and former WWE Superstar Vladamir Kozlov, who was in China promoting a movie he stared in… #wweshenzhen #longhairdontcare A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

– Celebrating a birthday today is former WWE Superstar Rico, who turns 55.