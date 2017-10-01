Lio Rush Makes His NXT House Show Debut, Jinder Mahal Hangs Out With Former WWE Star, Rico

– Lio Rush made his NXT house show debut on Saturday night in Cocoa, Florida, taking on Raul Mendoza.

According to JJ Williams of F4WOnline.com, they had an amazing match, with Rush winning with an Unprettier into a roll of the dice.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posted the photo below with former WWE Superstar Vladamir Kozlov backstage at last month’s WWE live event in Shenzen, China.

– Celebrating a birthday today is former WWE Superstar Rico, who turns 55.

