Lio Rush Makes His NXT House Show Debut, Jinder Mahal Hangs Out With Former WWE Star, Rico

– Lio Rush made his NXT house show debut on Saturday night in Cocoa, Florida, taking on Raul Mendoza.
We're getting a treat here at #NXTCocoa — @itsLioRush is here!! pic.twitter.com/Nkiix0C5iR
— Will Henderson (@willh94) October 1, 2017
#NXTCocoa @itsLioRush is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/S4WNeyXkgs
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 1, 2017
According to JJ Williams of F4WOnline.com, they had an amazing match, with Rush winning with an Unprettier into a roll of the dice.
#NXTCocoa @itsLioRush with an amazing finisher! pic.twitter.com/BHR9Efqxvf
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 1, 2017
– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posted the photo below with former WWE Superstar Vladamir Kozlov backstage at last month’s WWE live event in Shenzen, China.
– Celebrating a birthday today is former WWE Superstar Rico, who turns 55.