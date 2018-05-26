Lio Rush On Getting Heat For His Controversial Emma Joke

If you recall, several months ago, WWE NXT Star Lio Rush made headlines by tweeting “I guess these are the things that happen when you’re not TRULY ready for @WWEAsuka” around the time that WWE released Emma.

This led to some major backlash from fans and also WWE stars. Rush was recently interviewed by ESPN where he spoke about the situation. Here is what he said:

“It was definitely a difficult situation. I’ve worked so hard and spent years trying to brand myself and to show the world that Lio Rush is a top prospect in the professional wrestling world. So it was a bit rough to see so many people turn on me for that, but I’ve owned up to my mistakes.

“I have said my apologies. What else can you do? You live, you make mistakes and you learn. I know a big thing that I tweeted out shortly after that — ‘a mistake shouldn’t be your attacker, it should be your teacher.’ I’ve definitely learned from that situation. I definitely have not let that situation change the pacing of me succeeding in anything.”