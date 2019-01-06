Lio Rush Responds To Critics, The Rock Praises Mick Foley

– Lio Rush wrote the following on Twitter regarding fans that are critical of wrestling:
Blows my mind how the people who grew up being fans of professional wrestling thinking it was fun/cool, grew up and turned out being the ones that made wrestling not fun/cool. It’s entertainment guys. All forms of it.If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. That simple. Stop crying.
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) January 6, 2019
– The Rock commented on the 20-year anniversary of Mick Foley winning the WWE Title from him on RAW:
So cool to watch this. We had no idea we were going to make history this night and alter the course of pro wrestling & @WWE forever. @RealMickFoley is one of the kindest, sweetest, smartest, toughest and craziest men I’ve ever known. All love & respect to you my friend. #goat https://t.co/GKhne204za
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2019