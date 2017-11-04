Lio Rush Writes Cryptic Messages, Chris Jericho Threatens Kenny Omega

– After recently getting heat for his joke about Emma being released, Lio Rush wrote the following cryptic messages on Twitter:
A mistake should be your teacher, not your attacker. A lesson, not a loss. A temporary and NECESSARY detour, not a dead end.
— M.O.T.H (@itsLioRush) November 4, 2017
And I can assure you this isn’t the end , it’s only the beginning. Live , learn , and move forward . #iCameToCollect #ProveEmWrong
— M.O.T.H (@itsLioRush) November 4, 2017
– Even though Kenny Omega recently said he was ending their Twitter feud, Chris Jericho continues to instigate Omega and sent out the following message:
Hey @KennyOmegamanX– u know I was ur boss #Gedo’s tag partner? I make 1 phone call & ur little @njpw1972 push ENDS. pic.twitter.com/AjgRPYlqzV
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2017