Lio Rush Writes Cryptic Messages, Chris Jericho Threatens Kenny Omega

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– After recently getting heat for his joke about Emma being released, Lio Rush wrote the following cryptic messages on Twitter:

– Even though Kenny Omega recently said he was ending their Twitter feud, Chris Jericho continues to instigate Omega and sent out the following message:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR