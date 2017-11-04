Lio Rush Writes Cryptic Messages, Chris Jericho Threatens Kenny Omega

– After recently getting heat for his joke about Emma being released, Lio Rush wrote the following cryptic messages on Twitter:

A mistake should be your teacher, not your attacker. A lesson, not a loss. A temporary and NECESSARY detour, not a dead end. — M.O.T.H (@itsLioRush) November 4, 2017

And I can assure you this isn’t the end , it’s only the beginning. Live , learn , and move forward . #iCameToCollect #ProveEmWrong — M.O.T.H (@itsLioRush) November 4, 2017

– Even though Kenny Omega recently said he was ending their Twitter feud, Chris Jericho continues to instigate Omega and sent out the following message: