List Of Confirmed Stars To Appear On 25th Anniversary Edition Of WWE Raw

WWE will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the launch of Monday Night Raw on January 12th, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. WWE is planning to bring in several legends from the past to make an appearance.
Here is a list of confirmed names that will be appearing on the episode:
The Undertaker
Shawn Michaels
Kevin Nash
John Cena
Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross
Jerry Lawler
X-Rac
Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins
Dean Ambrose
Asuka
Braun Strowman
Alexa Bliss
Samoa Joe
Sheamus
Cesaro
Kane
Kurt Angle
AJ Styles
Randy Orton
Jinder Mahal