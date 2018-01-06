List Of Confirmed Stars To Appear On 25th Anniversary Edition Of WWE Raw

WWE will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the launch of Monday Night Raw on January 12th, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. WWE is planning to bring in several legends from the past to make an appearance.

Here is a list of confirmed names that will be appearing on the episode:

The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels

Kevin Nash

John Cena

Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross

Jerry Lawler

X-Rac

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose

Asuka

Braun Strowman

Alexa Bliss

Samoa Joe

Sheamus

Cesaro

Kane

Kurt Angle

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Jinder Mahal