List Of Every Wrestlemania Main Event In WWE History

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.

Here is a list of all the Wrestlemania Main Events in WWE history:

– Hulk Hogan and Mr. T (with Jimmy Snuka) vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff (with Bob Orton) – Muhammad Ali and Pat Patterson were the special guest referees. Wrestlemania I

– Wrestlemania 2 had 3 different main events

– Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper In a Boxing Match (Nassau Coliseum)

– The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid) (with Ozzy Osbourne and Lou Albano) vs. The Dream Team (Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake).

– Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy in a steel cage match for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship

– Hulk Hogan vs. André the Giant for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania III

– Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania IV

– Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania V

– The Ultimate Warrior (WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion) vs. Hulk Hogan (WWF World Heavyweight Champion) – Wrestlemania VI

– Sgt. Slaughter vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania VII

– Hulk Hogan vs. Sid Justice – Wrestlemania VIII

– Yokozuna vs Bret Hart for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania IX

– Yokozuna vs. Bret Hart for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania X

– Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Lawrence Taylor – Wrestlemania XI

– Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship (60 minute Iron Man match) – Wrestlemania XII

– Sycho Sid vs. The Undertaker for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship Wrestlemania 13

– Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship (Mike Tyson as special outside enforcer). – Wrestlemania XIV.

– The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWF Championship (Mankind as special guest referee) Wrestlemania XV

– Triple H vs. The Rock vs. Big Show vs. Mick Foley for the WWF Championship – Wrestlemania 2000

– The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWF Championship – Wrestlemania X-Seven

– Chris Jericho vs. Triple H for the Undisputed WWF Championship – Wrestlemania X8

– Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship – Wrestlemania XIX

– Triple H vs. Chris Benoit vs. Shawn Michaels for the World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania XX

– Triple H vs. Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania 21

– John Cena vs. Triple H for the WWE Championship – Wrestlemania 22

– John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship – Wrestlemania 23

– Edge vs. The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania XXIV

– Triple H vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship – Wrestlemania XXV

– The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (Streak vs Career) – Wrestlemania XXVI

– The Miz vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship – Wrestlemania XXVII

– John Cena vs. The Rock – Wrestlemania XXVIII

– The Rock vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship – Wrestlemania XXX –

– Randy Orton vs. Batista vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania XXX

– Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania 31

– Triple H vs Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Wrestlemania 32

– Roman Reigns vs the Undertaker – Wrestlemania 33