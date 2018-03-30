List Of Moves Banned During WrestleMania Weekend

John Pollock of Post Wrestling interviewed Russell Naquin of the Louisiana Boxing & Wrestling Commission (transcript via wrestlinginc.com).

In that interview, it was revealed that piledrivers and blood are prohibited on pro wrestling events statewide. It has also been revealed that the following moves are banned in the state, and that the bans will be enforced over WrestleMania weekend:

All variations of the Pile Driver; All variations of the Power Bomb; The “Moonsault”, “Shooting Star”, or “450 Splash” or any variation thereof which involves one wrestler, leaping or flipping off the ropes or turnbuckles to contact the head or neck of the opponent with any part of his body; The “Stungun” of any variation thereof which results in the one fighter’s head or neck being dragged, draped or “closelined” [sic] across the ropes; The striking of a wrestler’s head with any object, chair, trashcan [sic] lid, etc., and No wrestler shall throw, push, shove or force another out of the ring or over the top rope.

“The Commission Official [on site] may, at his sole discretion, allow wrestlers to perform prohibited holds, moves or maneuvers listed above, provided permission is sought and obtained prior to the event by both wrestlers and the requesting wrestlers have sufficient training, athletic ability and experience to perform the maneuver without endangering one another.”