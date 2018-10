Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is a list of scheduled WWE DVD’s that will be released for the remainder of this year:

Hell in a Cell 2018 – Oct 16, 2018

AJ Styles: Most Phenomenal Matches – Nov 6, 2018

Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 – Nov 13, 2018

Super Show-Down 2018 – Nov 13, 2018

WWE 24: The Best of 2018 – Dec 11, 2018

Survivor Series 2018 – Dec 18, 2018