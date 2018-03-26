List Of Rumored NXT Stars To Be Called Up To The Main Roster After WrestleMania 34

We have an updated list of expected NXT call-ups after WrestleMania 34 concludes and we get into the post-WrestleMania editions of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

For those who are wondering, there has been no talk in recent months as to whether former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre will be on the main roster or as part of the NXT brand when he returns from injury.

Here are the names that are rumored to be called up:

– SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe & Nikki Cross)

– The Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

– The Iconic Duo (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

– Roderick Strong

– Andrade “Cien” Almas

– No Way Jose