List Of Shows WWE Is Advertising Ronda Rousey

WWE is advertising Ronda Rousey for the following events including her Raw Women’s Title Match against Nia Jax at the Money in the Bank PPV event:
– Raw TV Event: May 28th in Richmond, VA
– Raw TV Event: June 11th, in Little Rock, AR
– MITB Event: June 17th, in Chicago, Illinois
– Raw TV Event: June 18th in Grand Rapids, MI
– WWE Live Event: June 24th in Anaheim, CA
– Raw TV Event: June 25th in San Diego, CA
– WWE Live Event: July 7th in New York City
– WWE Live Event: July 8th in Bridgeport, CT
– Raw TV Event: July 16th in Buffalo, NY
– Raw TV Event: August 20th in Brooklyn NY
– Raw TV Event: August 27th in Toronto, CA