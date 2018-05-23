List Of Shows WWE Is Advertising Ronda Rousey

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE is advertising Ronda Rousey for the following events including her Raw Women’s Title Match against Nia Jax at the Money in the Bank PPV event:

– Raw TV Event: May 28th in Richmond, VA

– Raw TV Event: June 11th, in Little Rock, AR

– MITB Event: June 17th, in Chicago, Illinois

– Raw TV Event: June 18th in Grand Rapids, MI

– WWE Live Event: June 24th in Anaheim, CA

– Raw TV Event: June 25th in San Diego, CA

– WWE Live Event: July 7th in New York City

– WWE Live Event: July 8th in Bridgeport, CT

– Raw TV Event: July 16th in Buffalo, NY

– Raw TV Event: August 20th in Brooklyn NY

– Raw TV Event: August 27th in Toronto, CA

