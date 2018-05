NJPW has announced the 16 participants in this year’s upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament that takes place from May 18th to June 4th. Here is the list of wrestlers:

BLOCK A: Will Ospreay, Taiji Ishimori, Tiger Mask IV, ACH, BUSHI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, YO and Flip Gordon.

BLOCK B: KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiromu Takahashi, El Desperado, Marty Scurll, SHO and Dragon Lee.