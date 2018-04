According to PWinsider.com, here are the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy wing inductees:

– Former WWWF champion Stan Stasiak.

– Lord Alfred Hayes.

– Dara Singh.

– Cora Combs

– El Santo.

– Jim Londos.

– Rufus J. Jones.

– Sputnik Monroe.

– Boris “The Great” Malenko.

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network at at 8:00 PM EST. Bill Goldberg will headline the class.