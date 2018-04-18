List Of WWE Stars In Raw And SmackDown Tag Team Divisions After Superstar Shake-Up

The sports entertainment company held this year’s Superstar Shake-Up on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live this week. Here is a look at the new tag team divisions for Raw and SmackDown Live:

Raw

– The Authors of Pain

– The Ascension

– Heath Slater and Rhyno

– Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

– The Revival

– Breezango

– Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

– Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown

– The New Day

– The Usos

– Bludgeon Brothers

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– SANITY

– Sheamus and Cesaro.

– Rusev and Aiden English