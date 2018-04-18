List Of WWE Stars In Raw And SmackDown Tag Team Divisions After Superstar Shake-Up

The sports entertainment company held this year’s Superstar Shake-Up on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live this week. Here is a look at the new tag team divisions for Raw and SmackDown Live:
Raw
– The Authors of Pain
– The Ascension
– Heath Slater and Rhyno
– Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews
– The Revival
– Breezango
– Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt
– Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown
– The New Day
– The Usos
– Bludgeon Brothers
– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
– SANITY
– Sheamus and Cesaro.
– Rusev and Aiden English