List Of WWE Stars Who Headlined The Most PPV’s This Year

2017 is officially in the books and this year has featured 16 WWE Pay-Per-View events.

Cageside Seats has put together a list of the WWE stars who have headlined the most Pay-Per-Views in 2017. Here is their list:

5 matches: Braun Strowman

4 matches: Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe

3 matches: Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles

2 matches: Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, John Cena, The Miz, Dean Ambrose

1 match: Dolph Ziggler, Undertaker, Goldberg, Sami Zayn, Kane, Cesaro, Sheamus, HHH, Bobby Roode