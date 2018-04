As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, the sports entertainment company held Night 2 of this year’s Superstar Shake-Up. Here are the superstars that were moved from either Raw or NXT to the blue brand:

Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Asuka, Sanity, Andrade Almas, Zelina Vega, The Miz, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Big Cass, The Bar, R-Truth, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.