Yesterday, Corey Graves and Renee Young were joined by Breezango to reveal the final batch of playable WWE Superstars in WWE 2K18. Here is the list of current WWE Superstars who are not included in the game.

Raw:

Elias

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Smackdown LIVE:

James Ellsworth

Lana

Mike Kanellis

Samir Singh

Shelton Benjamin

Sunil Singh

205 Live:

Ariya Daivari

Drew Gulak

Lince Dorado

Mustafa Ali

Tony Nese