Listing For 43 Years Of The United States Championship Collection On WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:
Step back in time, and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch 43 Years of the U.S. Championship, starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.
43 Years of the United States Championship
The lineage of the WWE United States Championship began in January 1975, when Harley Race became the inaugural champion as a member of the Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling roster. Since that historic reign, the U.S. Championship has been recognized by the NWA, WCW and eventually WWE. No other active title boasts such a unique and storied history, and WWE Flashback Friday is taking you on a journey through time for some of the championship’s most memorable moments.
Featured Moments
Starrcade 1985
Relive a brutal Steel Cage “I Quit” Match for the U.S. Title pitting Magnum T.A. vs. Tully Blanchard.
Watch on demand
NWA Championship Wrestling, July 18, 1987
Lex Luger and Nikita Koloff compete for the United States Heavyweight Title in a Steel Cage Match.
Watch on demand
NWA Championship Wrestling, Sept. 24, 1988
Catch NWA in-ring action and a special interview with United States Champion Barry Windham.
Streaming at 3 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
Clash of the Champions XVII
“Ravishing” Rick Rude challenges Sting for the United States Heavyweight Championship.
Streaming at 4 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
Great American Bash 1995
Sting battles Meng for the United States Championship.
Watch on demand
WWE Main Event, Episode #76
The World’s Strongest Man Mark Henry looks to take home the U.S. Championship as he tries to induct Dean Ambrose into the Hall of Pain.
Streaming at 6 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #105
Curt Hennig challenges Steve McMichael for the WCW United States Championship in the main event.
Watch on demand
WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #136
Goldberg looks to extend his undefeated streak when he takes on Raven for the United States Championship.
Watch on demand
Monday Night Raw, Episode #1153
While Kevin Owens looks on, Cesaro accepts John Cena’s United States Title Open Challenge as they face off in an incredible match.
Streaming at 7 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
Monday Night Raw, Episode #1168
John Cena defends his United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler.
Watch on demand
SmackDown, Episode #936
Kevin Owens’ reign as United States Champion is threatened when the self-proclaimed “New Face of America” defends his title against AJ Styles and a returning Chris Jericho in a Triple Threat Match main event.
Streaming at 9:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand