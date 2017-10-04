Lita On The Hardy Boyz, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger Advertised For Upcoming NXT Events
Published On 04/10/2017 | News
– Even though they were called up to the main roster last week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger are being advertised the NXT live events in Atlanta, Georgia, Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Concord, North Carolina on April 13th-15th.
Looks like next week's#NXTRoadTrip will be feeling #theVibe
4/13 #NXTAtlanta
4/14 #NXTSpartanburg
4/15 #NXTConcord #WeAreNXT https://t.co/Gj2S1ERum3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2017
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita posted the following on Twitter commenting on Matt and Jeff Hardy’s return to the WWE:
I wish @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND all this best in this chapter with @WWE Go get 'em boyz!!
— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) April 10, 2017