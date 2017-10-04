lita-1

Lita On The Hardy Boyz, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger Advertised For Upcoming NXT Events

– Even though they were called up to the main roster last week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger are being advertised the NXT live events in Atlanta, Georgia, Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Concord, North Carolina on April 13th-15th.

– WWE Hall of Famer Lita posted the following on Twitter commenting on Matt and Jeff Hardy’s return to the WWE:

