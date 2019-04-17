Liv Morgan Comments On The Riott Squad Being Broken Up

As previously noted, Liv Morgan has been switched to the Smackdown brand in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup. Liv released the following statement on Instagram regarding the Riott Squad being broken up:

“Riott squad….. we were told we’d never last. When I started my career with WWE, I never saw myself as a tag team competitor. I thought it was all about me. On 11-21-17 the Riott squad was formed. On that day, my life changed. I didn’t know I was going to make life long friends. I didn’t know I was going to gain two sisters. I didn’t know that these girls successes were going to mean more to me than my own. But it happened. I fell in love with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. They helped me. They shaped me. They accepted me for exactly who I am. I couldn’t ever thank them enough. The Riott Squad is REAL. The Riott squad consisted of three over looked women tired of doing things the “right way” and decided to do things THEIR WAY. Ruby and Sarah … this isn’t goodbye. Its see you later. This is opportunity. We know what we’re capable of together… it’s magic. Let’s see what we can do apart, and because I have your blessings.. I know I am unstoppable. You are both the most talented people I have EVER Met and I can’t wait to watch you strive. You guys have my whole heart and I am rooting for you. Even in separate brands… when y’all win.. I still win. And when I win, y’all win. And everyone knows WHEN WE WIN… WE 😉… ya know 💁🏼‍♀️. Thank you. That’s all I can say. Whole heartedly. I am grateful. Thank you for being better than I could have ever imagined. I love you. #RiottSquad. #RiottSquadForvever. #ThisIsntTheEnd #SquadSquad.”