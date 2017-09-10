Liv Morgan Hints At Enzo Amore Cheating On Her

This past Monday on WWE RAW, color commentator Corey Graves made a comment about Enzo Amore that seemed to be a bit on the personal side.

During the Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting Amore, Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik against Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak, Graves said, “Enzo cheats on his taxes, cheats on his girlfriend, cheats in a tag match.”

Fans of Amore would know that he has, or had been dating NXT star Liv Morgan. However, they’ve haven’t posted anything about their relationship on social media since May (after semi-regularly doing so), which has led to speculation that they are no longer a couple.

Cracks in their relationship began to show when Amore posted this photo of himself on what appears to be a dinner date with actress Halle Berry.

Dinner for 2 😘 @halleberry A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

And then there was his reported encounter with a stripper in July.

In a tweet on Saturday night, Morgan confirmed she is a single and hinted that Amore cheated on her.

Me knowing that I'm single and nobody cheating on me pic.twitter.com/v6sTLr3Ivu — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2017

Morgan now has her eyes on Tyler Bate. Earlier in the day, she responded to a tweet the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion sent out in July promoting his T-shirt.

I like ur shirt https://t.co/rlASRmxyJe — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 9, 2017

Morgan then retweeted his response.