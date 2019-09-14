Liv Morgan’s Status With WWE, Alexa Bliss Comments On NXT

– Fightful.com is reporting that Liv Morgan was scheduled to work a dark match against Ember Moon prior to the September 3rd edition of Smackdown Live. However, WWE reportedly decided at the last minute to not have Morgan compete in front of a crowd until her character has been repackaged.

– In an interview with TVInsider.com, Alexa Bliss commented on the future of the NXT brand:

“There are over a 100 talents that are there. A lot of people we don’t see because NXT is a shorter show. You only see three or four matches per show. If you’re not featured, you’re not going to be on there for a while. I think the show being extended on a bigger stage, it gives the world a view of NXT talent they may have not had before.”