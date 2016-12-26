WWE RAW Report – 12/26/16

– The final WWE RAW of 2016 opens with a look back at Braun Strowman from last week. We get the RAW opening video.

– We’re live from Chicago as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie welcomes us. Fans chant for CM Punk. Stephanie says if they can keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds longer, they’ll last 1 second longer than Punk. Stephanie goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins.

Rollins wants Triple H but that’s not happening tonight, he’s busy running the company. Rollins says he came for a fight and wants Braun Strowman tonight. This brings out WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. Fans boo and some chant “please don’t talk” at Reigns. More Punk chants. Reigns also wants Braun. Rollins tells him to get to the back of the line but they get hype about teaming up and taking out Braun like they used to do. Stephanie mentions SmackDown being in the same building tomorrow and a certain someone being in the area. Stephanie proposes a one-night reunion of The Shield and Chicago gets excited. Stephanie shuts them down and says that won’t be happening but if Rollins wants a fight so bad, he will face Braun tonight. She also announces Reigns vs. an opponent of her choosing with his title on the line. Stephanie says we’re going to kick RAW off with a Tag Team Title rematch right now. The music hits and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to a pop.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Baclk from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. It will be Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston representing The New Day tonight. The match starts with Kofi and Woods unloading on Sheamus with double team moves to take control. Cesaro comes back in to regain control and we go to commercial with Woods selling a leg injury on the floor.

Back from the break and Cesaro and Sheamus end up retaining after a few close calls by The New Day.

Winners: Cesaro and Sheamus

– Still to come, Rollins vs. Strowman plus a look at Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg in the Royal Rumble.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a Royal Rumble promo on Goldberg and Lesnar. Goldberg will be here next week.

– Braun Strowman is walking backstage when he encounters Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Apparently they were looking for Braun. They try to get Braun focused on Reigns and Rollins but it almost backfires as Braun gets in Jericho’s face. Braun walks off.

– We go to Goldust and R-Truth backstage. Bayley walks up and has a late Christmas present for Goldust. Truth asks if they can share. Bayley offers him a hug and he takes it. Bayley gives Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear and says she wouldn’t be where she is if it wasn’t for The Dream. Bayley says she owes Dusty everything and loves him. Goldust says he loved her too. We hear fans chanting for Dusty in the arena. Bayley ends up leaving and in comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They knock Golden Truth and the teddy bear. Anderson tears the head off and they leave. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a look back at what happened with Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

Nia Jax vs. Scarlett Bordeaux

We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax. Her opponent, indie star Scarlett Bordeaux, is at ringside with Charly Caruso. She’s wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt and wishes Sasha, who inspired her, could be here to see her debut in her hometown.

The bell rings and Nia goes right to work with a big kick. Nia destroys Scarlett and gets the win with a Samoan Drop.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Nia takes the mic and tells Scarlett to choose a better role model next time. She drops a big leg drop and leaves as her music plays. We get replays as Nia marches up the ramp and officials tend to Scarlett. Nia stares back at the ring before leaving.

– Bayley is backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie is shaking hands with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in her office. She leaves and in comes Jericho and Owens. They want to file a formal complaint against Mick Foley for the Royal Rumble Universal Title match with the shark cage. This leads to Stephanie revealing Owens as the one who will face Reigns in tonight’s main event. Stephanie leaves and Jericho doesn’t seem thrilled about Owens getting the title shot.

– We go to the ring and out comes Bayley. She takes the mic and comments on how much she loves Chicago. She mentions pinning Charlotte a third time and says she should be the #1 contender now. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte. She apologizes for interrupting Bayley’s cosplay moment. Charlotte says Bayley didn’t pin her last week and we get a look back at the botched call by the referee. Charlotte says her lawyer talked to Stephanie last night and they came to a settlement. Due to the referee’s error, Bayley’s win has been expunged from the record books. Charlotte enters the ring now.

This leads to Charlotte giving Bayley another shot tonight but she reveals that the settlement also included Dana Brooke as the referee for this match. Dana comes out and Bayley looks worried.

Bayley vs. Charlotte

Dana makes her way into the ring for this non-title match and we go back to a break.

Back from the break and we get the bell. Charlotte takes advantage of Dana yelling at Bayley and goes to work. Charlotte with chops in the corner. Bayley turns it around. Dana stops her. Dana and Bayley argue. Bayley nails a Bayley-to-Belly suplex, sending Dana out of the ring. Charlotte takes control off the distraction.

Bayley makes a comeback as another referee runs down. Bayley with a 2 count. Charlotte turns it back around until Dana comes back in. The finish sees Dana allow Charlotte to get the pin with her feet on the ropes.

Winner: Charlotte

– After the match, Charlotte and Dana taunt Bayley from the ramp.

– Stephanie walks up on Braun bullying a crew member backstage. The guy wouldn’t tell him where Sami Zayn is. Stephanie says he needs to focus on Rollins, not worry about Sami. Braun says he’s multi-tasking, he wants Sami and Rollins. Stephanie can’t produce Sami but guarantees Braun a match for next week. Braun wants it to be a Last Man Standing match and Stephanie makes the match. Stephanie wants Braun to do something for her now – destroy Rollins and take everything out on him tonight. Braun laughs and walks off.

– We get a look at last week’s promo from Neville.

Neville vs. TJ Perkins

We go to the ring and out comes Neville as JoJo makes the introduction. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Austin Aries is on commentary. TJ Perkins makes his way out. They meet in the middle of the ring and we get the bell, no handshake.

They go at it and Perkins nails a knee early on for a 2 count. Neville ends up on the floor. Perkins nails a corkscrew and brings it back in. Perkins goes to the top and comes down for a 2 count. Neville ends up turning it around and taking Perkins to the floor. Neville brings it back in and keeps Perkins grounded with elbows. More back and forth action in and out of the ring now.

We get dueling chants from the crowd. Perkins catches Neville with a Detonation Kick. Neville blocks a kneebar and pins Perkins with a handful of tights for the win.

Winner: Neville

– After the match, we get replays before Charly interviews Neville on the ramp about what’s next. Neville says it’s funny how everyone wants to talk to you after you leave a trail of bodies. Neville says Americans only want to talk to him when they’re insulting him. Neville rails on Americans and says it’s our ignorance that has prevented us from enjoying him. Neville says he’s going to beat Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann on 205 Live tomorrow because he’s the true king of the cruiserweights. The music hits and Neville makes his exit.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Owens in the main event.

– We get a look back at Jinder Mahal and Rusev destroying Enzo Amore last week after his sensitivity training. We see Big Cass pushing Enzo in a wheelchair backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Enzo, speaking from a wheelchair, cuts a promo on Jinder Mahal and Rusev. Enzo tells Cass he’s batting clean-up because of the injury. Cass hits the ring and challenges Rusev to come out and try to do what he did to Enzo to Cass. Rusev comes out with Lana but Jinder Mahal joins them. Cass waits in the ring and Enzo looks on from ringside in his wheelchair. Jinder goes over and slaps Enzo before entering the ring. Rusev and Jinder look to double team Cass.

Enzo gets up from the chair and pulls Jinder off the apron. Cass takes advantage and unloads on Rusev, sending him back to the floor. Jinder ends up in Enzo’s wheelchair. Enzo limps to the steel steps and Cass launches him onto Jinder in the chair. Rusev tries to come back into the ring but Cass stops him with a big boot. Rusev retreats with Lana as Enzo and Cass celebrate in the ring.

– Still to come, Braun vs. Rollins. Back to commercial.

The Shining Stars vs. Bo Dallas and Darren Young

Back from the break and The Shining Stars come out as Darren Young, Bo Dallas and WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund are also out. The match begins but Braun Strowman makes his way out.

Braun swings a Christmas tree and takes out his first victim at ringside. Braun destroys everyone and sends Young into Backlund at ringside. Braun launches the steel steps and takes out Bo and The Shining Stars at the same time. Fans chant “thank you Strowman” as he stands tall and we get replays. The chants for Braun continue as we go to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

Back from the break and Strowman is still in the ring. Seth Rollins is out next.

The bell rings and Strowman takes Rollins right to the corner. Braun launches Rollins across the ring and yells out. Rollins counters and fights back, dumping Braun to the floor. Rollins nails a suicide dive but Braun is still standing. Rollins goes back in for another dive but Braun rushes in the ring and floors him with a shoulder.

Braun beats Rollins around the ring now. Rollins fights back and nails 2 springboard knees but Braun is still standing. Braun cuts him off and puts him on the top but runs into two boots. Rollins nails a big Blockbuster and Braun finally goes down. Braun blocks a Pedigree and launches Seth over the top rope. Braun runs around the ring and runs over Rollins with a shoulder on the floor. Braun tosses Rollins back in the ring but Sami Zayn’s music hits.

Braun waits for Sami to come out but he comes through the crowd and jumps off the steps instead.

Winner by DQ: Braun Strowman

– After the bell, Sami unloads on Braun at ringside. Braun chases him away, through the crowd and to the back. Rollins recovers in the ring as Chris Jericho runs in. Jericho leaves him laying with a Codebreaker. Referees check on Rollins and warn Jericho. Jericho hits another Codebreaker before leaving as his music plays.

– Charly is backstage with Kevin Owens, asking about his preparation for the main event. Owens says he tuned her out as soon as her mouth started making noise. He’s very happy about what Jericho just did to Rollins. Owens says Rollins is done and that means that there’s no doubt we will have new United States Champions tonight – Owens and Jericho. Jericho walks up and says he took Rollins out for the night, which means Reigns is all alone for them to own him, then own the WWE United States Title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another promo for Emma’s return as Emmalina.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Golden Truth

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson wait in the ring while Goldust and R-Truth come out.

Goldust and Truth strike first and keep control for most of the match. The finish sees Anderson roll Goldust up after Gallows distracts him from the apron.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann is walking backstage. We see Noam Dar talking to Dana Brooke off to the side. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get more hype for tomorrow’s SmackDown with John Cena’s return.

Ariya Daivari vs. Rich Swann

We go to the ring and Ariya Daivari waits as WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann makes his way out for a non-title match. Austin Aries is back on commentary.

Daivari strikes first and keeps control until he misses a Frogsplash, allowing Swann to come back and get the pin.

Winner: Rich Swann

– After the match, Charly interviews Swann on the ramp. He calls Neville a sourpuss but calls him one of the best in WWE. Swann says if Neville wants a fight on 205 Live, he’s going to get it. Neville attacks out of nowhere and beats Swann down. Neville takes Swann to the ring and hits a Red Arrow to the back. Neville stands tall as his music hits.

– Back from the break and Ariya Daivari is backstage with Charly. He calls Jack Gallagher a scoundrel. Gallagher walks up and gives him a chance to take it back. Ariya calls him a scoundrel again. Gallagher challenges Ariya to a duel. Gallagher ends up slapping Ariya with a glove before walking off.

– We get a video package on Bill Goldberg’s return to the company.

WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns to some boos. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. The bell rings and here we go. Owens stalls to start.

They go to lock up but Owens kicks Reigns and applies a headlock. Reigns ends up breaking it and dropping Owens with a shoulder. Owens goes to the floor for a breather. More stalling by Owens. Reigns comes out after him and nails a big right hand. Reigns rolls him back in but Owens rocks him. Reigns fights back but out comes Chris Jericho. Owens takes advantage of the distraction and gets a 2 count. Owens drops Reigns again for another 2 count. We go to commercial with Owens in control as Jericho cheers him on from ringside.

Back from the break and Owens is still in control. Reigns turns it around with clotheslines but Owens delivers a kick. Owens mocks Reigns in the corner and hits the corner cannonball for a 2 count. Jericho watches from ringside.

Owens keeps Reigns grounded with a headlock now. Reigns looks to make a comeback but Owens cuts him off and tosses him to the floor. Owens launches Reigns into the barrier now. Jericho taunts Reigns. Owens breaks the count but turns around to a Drive By. Reigns makes his comeback and brings it back in the ring now. Reigns with a boot and a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Owens ends up hitting a backstabber for a close 2 count. Reigns avoids a pop-up powerbomb. They trade shots now. Reigns catches a kick and turns it into a sitdown powerbomb for 2. Reigns readies for a Superman punch but it’s blocked with a roll-up for 2. Reigns with a Superman punch for a close 2 count.

Reigns readies for a spear as some fans boo. He rushes Jericho to s care him off the apron. Owens nails a Codebreaker on Reigns for a close 2 count. Jericho is shocked at ringside. Seth Rollins runs down and brawls with Jericho at ringside. Rollins nails a Pedigree on the floor. Owens comes out and superkicks Rollins. Owens goes back into the ring but Reigns spears him for the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Rollins watches from ringside as Reigns celebrates the win. Reigns’ music stops and in comes Rollins. Rollins throws a crotch chop at Owens and hits him with a Pedigree. Reigns runs around the ring and spears Jericho on the floor. Reigns’ music hits again as he and Rollins celebrate. The final RAW of 2016 goes off the air with Rollins and Reigns standing tall.