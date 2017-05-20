WWE NXT Takeover Chicago Report – 5/20/17

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL with Charly Caruso welcoming us. She’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and Peter Rosenberg. Charly hypes tonight’s Ladder Match as we see WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain walking in from outside. Nigel hypes the Triple Threat at NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is shown entering the building. Rosenberg is more excited for the main event as we see NXT Champion Bobby Roode entering the ring. Nigel talks about tonight’s WWE UK Title match and Rosenberg predicts Asuka will retain.

– Charly sends us to Vic Joseph and Kayla Braxton. They are outside with a bunch of excited NXT fans. They talk about how tonight will be history-making with 4 titles on the line. Charly sends us to a video package for Pete Dunne vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate. We see Bate making his way into the building. Rosenberg and Nigel both predict Dunne will win. Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title match. We also get a video for tonight’s Triple Threat and a visit from the injured Ember Moon, who is still focused on getting the NXT Women’s Title. Back from another break and Kayla is with Roderick Strong. Charly leads us to a video package for tonight’s main event. Peter imagines if Itami hits the GTS here in Chicago. Nigel says it all comes down to the GTS tonight. We get more hype for tonight and that’s it for the pre-show.

– WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” kicks off with a video package. We’re live from the Rosemont Arena with Tom Phillis, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness as they discuss tonight’s show.

Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong

We go right to the ring and out comes SAnitY – Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.

Roderick Strong’s music hits and EY waits. Strong comes out of nowhere and takes out Dain and Wolfe on the floor. Strong hits the ring and unloads on EY as the bell rings. Strong keeps control but EY turns it around as they go to the floor. EY brings it back in but Strong fights him. Strong nails a dropkick as SAnitY looks on from ringside. Strong with more offense until he runs into an uppercut in the corner. EY with a belly-to-back as fans boo. Young stomps away on Strong now.

EY keeps control and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Young keeps Strong grounded now. Strong fights back. Back and forth now. Strong with a running elbow in the corner. EY gets sent to the apron but Strong kicks him off. Strong with a dropkick to Wolfe. Strong also rocks Dain but Dain comes back and launches himself at Strong while the referee was distracted. Fans boo. EY brings it back into the ring and works Strong over. EY brutalizes Strong in the corner and comes off the second rope for a 2 count. Wolfe ends up getting in a kick to the head while the referee is distracted. EY with a 2 count.

Fans try to rally for Strong but he keeps control. Strong fights up and out but EY drops him to the mat again. EY with another 2 count. Strong eventually dropkicks EY out of mid-air. Strong fights back and looks to make a comeback. Strong with a backbreaker and a big running knee in the corner. Strong drops EY again for a 2 count. EY rolls to the floor for a breather. Dain and Wolfe check on him. EY goes on to pull Strong from the apron and hit the Youngblood on the floor. EY brings it in the ring for another 2 count.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. EY drops Strong to boos. EY goes to the top but Strong grabs his foot. Strong climbs up for a superplex but EY headbutts him to the mat. EY nails the big elbow drop for a close 2 count. EY goes for the Youngblood again but Strong rolls him up for 2. EY runs into a kick. Strong nails another kick. Strong kicks Dain off the apron. Strong throws EY into Wolfe, sending him off the apron. Strong goes to put EY away but EY apparently rakes him in the eyes. EY goes to the top but Strong cuts him off. Strong climbs up as fans chant for him. EY fights him off and tries to bring Strong to the mat but Strong fights it. Strong goes to the mat but comes right back with a jumping knee, knocking EY off the top onto Dain and Wolfe.

Strong brings it back in the ring and keeps control. Strong with a big backbreaker for the pin.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, Strong recovers as we go to replays. Strong makes his exit and stands tall on the stage.

– Back from a break and Ruby Riot, Asuka and Nikki Cross are all shown backstage preparing.

– The announcers lead us to a video for tonight’s WWE UK Title match.

WWE UK Title Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

We go to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Ross comes out to a pop and joins Nigel for commentary as Tom and Percy head to the back. Pete Dunne is out next as Hamilton introduces him. The first-ever WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate is out next.

Fans chant “Bruiserweight” as the bell rings. They lock up and go at it, going to the mat with back and forth. Fans do dueling chants for the two now. Dunne takes control and works on the hand and wrist. Bate fights out and hits a dropkick, sending Dunne to the floor for a breather. Bate shows off and tells Dunne to bring it back in. The referee counts. Bate goes to the floor and Dunne nails a hard forearm to the jaw. Dunne works on the hand and fingers. Bate blocks a stomp onto the steel steps. Bate with an uppercut off the steel steps. Bate brings it back in right before the 10 count. Dunne rolls right back out and decks Bate when he comes over.

Dunne slams into the apron with a suplex from the floor. They bring it back and Dunne has control. Dunne keeps Bate grounded as fans do dueling chants again. Dunne with a big stomp to the ribs after breaking a hold. Dunne keeps control and delivers several stomps to the side of the head. Dunne with more kicks that just anger Bate. Bate gets up and nails an exploder suplex.

Bate with a running European uppercut in the corner, and another. Dunne comes right back but Bate counters and drops him on his head for a close 2 count. Fans chant NXT as they both are down. A UK chant starts now. Bate gets up and goes for a moonsault but Dunne catches him in a triangle choke. Dunne with strikes while the hold is applied. Bate with a 2 count. Dunne with more strikes. Dunne’s shoulders go down again. Bate powers up and breaks the hold with a powerbomb. Fans chant “this is awesome” now.

Bate with the airplane spin several times in the middle of the ring as fans pop big. Bate with a close 2 count. Bate gets up first. Dunne counters and nails a big forearm as Bate comes off the second rope. Dunne goes on and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. The crowd goes wild as both Superstars are down. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring. Bate drops Dunne with a big left. Dunne counters and nails an enziguri. More back and forth. Bate nails a big shot coming off the ropes but Dunne still kicks out at 2.

Fans chant “fight forever” now. Bate goes for the Tyler Driver 97 but it’s blocked. Bate counters the Bitter End with a big DDT. Fans chant “holy shit” now. Bate ends up hitting a moonsault from the top to the floor on Dunne. Bate brings it right back in and goes to the top. Bate with the corkscrew 450 for a close 2 count as the crowd goes nuts again. Fans chant UK again. Bate runs the ropes for a big dive but Dunne side steps and puts him on the floor. Dunne brings it back in and hits the Bitter End for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE UK Champion: Pete Dunne

– After the match, the crowd pops as Dunne stands tall and takes the title. We go to replays. We see Bate down on the floor with a referee as Dunne stands tall in the ring with the title. Dunne makes his exit. JR and Nigel say goodbye.

– Back from a break and we see Hideo Itami and Bobby Roode backstage warming up.

– We get a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title: Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

Back to the ring and out first comes Ruby Riot. Nikki Cross is out next as the SAnitY music hits. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is out next.

Nikki starts off by tossing her jacket into Riot for a cheap shot right as the bell rings. Nikki goes after Asuka but Asuka fights back and hits a Rear View for Riot, then takes Cross down. Cross ends up getting sent to the floor. Ruby and Asuka face off before locking up. Back and forth between the two. Ruby sends Asuka out and then runs the ropes but Nikki runs in and drops her. Nikki keeps control and runs over Ruby on the floor as we see the injured Ember Moon watching backstage. Cross with a neckbreaker on Ruby in the ring. Asuka comes off the top with a dropkick to break it up. Asuka with kicks to Cross on her knees now.

Nikki counters with a shot to the gut. Nikki drops Asuka for a 2 count. Nikki laughs now. Ruby comes in as all three are involved now. Asuka ends up dumped to the floor as Nikki laughs some more. Ruby and Cross go at it now. Ruby fights back and unloads, nailing a dropkick. Asuka comes back in but Ruby nails a hurricanrana from the top. Ruby sends Nikki face first into the turnbuckles. Asuka comes back up and sends Ruby down. Nikki knocks Asuka off the apron. Nikki jumps off the apron but Asuka catches her in the jaw with a knee. Ruby runs the ropes and nails a dive on Asuka.

Ruby ends up with a pin attempt on Nikki after coming off the top. Asuka with a German on Ruby for a 2 count. Nikki fights off a German attempt. Nikki drops Asuka for a 2 count. More back and forth and pin attempts. Asuka gets the Asuka Lock applied on Ruby after playing possum. Nikki breaks it up with a splash. Nikki takes ruby out and sends her to the floor, then catches Asuka in the apron and unloads with strikes. Nikki drags Asuka over to a corner. Nikki with the hanging neckbreaker for a 2 count as Ruby breaks it up.

Ruby and Nikki collide with crossbody attempts. Asuka tries to get back in it but she ends up on the floor as the other two go at it. Ruby drops Nikki with a pele kick but Asuka breaks up the pin with a running knee. Asuka stumbles over and falls on top of both opponents for the win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the bell, all three are still down. Asuka is slow to get up but she takes the title and stands tall. We get replays and come back to Asuka celebrating.

– Back from a break and we get a promo for Patrick Clark as The Velveteen Dream. He will debut on Wednesday night.

– We get a promo for tonight’s NXT Title match.

NXT Title Match: Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and out first comes Hideo Itami to a pop. The latest “Glorious” entrance starts up as NXT Champion Bobby Roode makes his way out to a pop.

We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton before the match. Hideo goes for an early GTS but Roode scrambles and retreats to the floor. Back and forth after Roode comes back in. Itami takes control with a headlock. Roode gets out but misses a chop in the corner. Itami with a chop of his own. Itami takes Roode to another corner and delivers chops. Itami with a running knee to the gut and a kick to the back. Itami with a kick to the chest. Itami stands tall for a pop.

Itami mocks Roode some and angers him. Roode charges but Itami keeps control. Itami works Roode over in the corner now. Roode runs into boots. Roode counters a DDT from the top. Roode goes to the second rope and nails a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Roode keeps control and nails a shot to the throat. Roode works Itami over in the corner now. Roode whips Itami to the opposite corners with clotheslines. Roode with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Roode keeps Itami grounded now.

Itami fights up and out but Roode charges with a knee to the gut. Hideo blocks a neckbreaker and backslides Roode for 2. Roode comes right back with a clothesline. Roode shows off to a mixed reactions. Roode taunts Itami as he tries to get up. Itami gets up and smacks Roode hard in the face. Roode comes back with a knee. Itami with a kick. They go at and Itami nails a running kick to the face.

Itami with a clothesline and another. Itami ducks a clothesline and unloads with kicks. Hideo with a suplex. Roode runs into boots again. Itami uses the top turnbuckle to drop Roode’s neck over the rope. Itami comes off the top for another close 2 count. Roode blocks the GTS and sends Itami to the corner. Itami keeps control with strikes to the shoulder. Roode ducks a kick but can’t get the roll up. Itami turns that into an arm bar but Roode escapes. Roode ducks a kick and goes for the big DDT but Itami rams him into the corner. Itami with kicks in the corner now. More back and forth now. Roode misses a Blockbuster and lands hard. Itami plants Roode with a Falcon Arrow for another close 2 count.

Itami with more kicks to the chest. Itami unloads with kicks as the referee warns him. Itami runs the ring but Roode catches him in a spinebuster for a 2 count. Roode readies for the Glorious DDT but Itami blocks it. Itami goes for the GTS but Roode goes to the apron. Roode drops Itami over the top rope. Roode brings it to the floor and slams Itami into the barrier. Roode talks some trash and Itami counters, sending Roode shoulder-first into the steel steps. Itami charges with a dropkick but Roode misses and Itami dropkicks the steel steps. The referee checks on both Superstars. Roode clutches his shoulder and Itami clutches his knee.

Roode gets up first as the referee counts. Roode stumbles around but makes it into the ring. Itami makes it in at the 8 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Itami unloads and sends Roode into the corner. Itami with the big hesitation dropkick. Itami calls for the GTS but his leg goes out and Roode slides out. Roode hits the Glorious DDT but Itami kicks out. Itami scoops Roode and nails the GTS for a big pop. Roode falls out of the ring. Itami quickly tries to get Roode back in for the pin. A brief CM Punk chant broke out. Itami rolls Roode back into the ring but he kicks out at 2.

Hideo picks Roode up for another GTS but Roode turns it into a pin attempt but Itami gets the 2 count instead. They tangle and Itami blocks the Glorious DDT with strikes. Itami drops Roode with slaps. Itami drops his knee pad and the crowd pops. Itami goes for the GTS but it’s blocked. Roode with the Glorious DDT. Roode keeps it locked and hits another Glorious DDT for the pin.

Winner: Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode stands tall with the title as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Roode posing in the corner with the title.

– Back from the break and we get a plug for Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy for their “Judas” single being a theme song for tonight. We see WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens sitting at ringside with Eric Thames of the Milwaukee Brewers. We also see WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson sitting with Sami Zayn and Kassius Ohno.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for tonight’s Ladder Match.

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles: DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

We go to the ring as Hamilton introduces the match. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering is out first with NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are out next to a pop. We see the NXT Tag Team Titles hanging high above the ring as the two teams face off. The bell rings and they go at it.

Akam and Rezar take their opponents to the corners but they fight out. DIY clear the ring and stand tall early on as fans pop. They both go to the floor and bring ladders from under the ring. Rezar runs over and takes Ciampa down. Akam launches Gargano into the barrier. Rezar launches Ciampa into the barrier next. Ciampa sends Akam into the steel steps and takes him out. Gargano comes off the apron with a senton to take Rezar down on the floor. Fans chant for DIY now. They bring the taller ladder from the entrance and try to bring it in the ring but The AOP recover. DIY still take The Authors down on the floor as Gargano nails a dive with an assist from Ciampa. DIY go back in the ring and stand another ladder under the titles. Akam runs in but Gargano kicks him. They climb for the titles but Akam pushes the ladder over. They slam it into his face.

Rezar stops a climb but they unloads on him in the corner. Gargano whips Ciampa’s knee into Rezar in the corner. Rezar catches Gargano in the air and slams him onto Ciampa. Akam holds the ladder down while Rezar climbs. DIY stops the climb again. They slam a ladder to the backs of their opponents. Ciampa climbs for the titles but gets pushed over. Akam and Rezar climb the same ladder now. Ciampa and Gargano both get up swinging. The Authors scoop their opponents for the Super Collider but they use that to get to the ladder and reach for the titles but The Authors bring them to the mat. The Authors keep control with more big shots with the ladders. They talk some trash and get booed. They put Ciampa in the corner and lay a ladder across the rope in front of him. They drive the ladder into Ciampa’s gut and deck him while he’s pinned in. Akam positions a ladder under the titles. Rezar climbs while Akam holds the ladder down. They stop the climb to come over and beat on DIY as they were getting up.

They fold the ladder up and charge at DIY, knocking them down and out of the ring. Referees check on DIY at ringside. The Authors go under the ring for another ladder as Ellering directs traffic. Fans chant for tables as another ladder is brought into the ring. They also bridge two ladders from the apron to the barrier. They go for a Super Collider on the apron through the tables but Ciampa slides out and makes the save. Gargano kicks Akam on the apron. Akam and Rezar are down on one knee on the apron. DIY nail superkicks, causing AOP to fall back onto the ladder bridges. DIY work them over and look to the standing ladder in between the two bridges. Fans chant “yes!” as they both start climbing. Ciampa and Gargano splash each of their opponents through ladders from up high on another ladder. Fans chant “holy shit” as all four Superstars are down. Referees check on them and we get replays.

More back and forth between the teams. Gargano looks to have the titles after a big spot but Ellering comes in and stops him. Gargano drops Ellering with a superkick for a pop. Akam runs over Gargano and sends him to the floor. They double team Ciampa in the corner on a ladder now. Fans boo. Ellering is still down on the floor but he orders The Authors to put an end to Ciampa. They go to shove a ladder into Ciampa’s neck but Gargano gets in the way and makes the save. They ram the ladder into Gargano instead.

The Authors start climbing as fans boo. Rezar has the titles but Ciampa runs up and stops him. Ciampa slams Rezar from the top of the ladder through a ladder that was laying in the corner. Akam climbs up for the titles but Gargano crawls in. Akam crawls down and pushes Gargano to the side. Fans chant DIY now. Akam kicks Gargano. DIY come back with kicks on Akam as he gets a ladder stuck around his head. DIY charge from each side and take Akam down with the double team Meet In the Middle. Ciampa sells the leg injury. Fans chant NXT now. DIY position a ladder and start climbing for the titles.

DIY reach the titles and start unhooking them but The Authors kick the ladders out. DIY are left hanging from the titles. The Authors turn that into powerbombs and a Super Collider. Akam and Rezar climb up and retrieve the titles to retain as fans boo.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Akam and Rezar stand tall with their titles before going out to help Paul Ellering up. We go to replays as they leave together. Ellering and The Authors stand tall at the entrance before leaving. We see DIY recovering in the middle of the ring. Fans applaud them and start chanting DIY after The Authors leave. Ciampa and Gargano embrace before getting to their feet. They stand up and fans pop again. The chants and cheers continue as we get another replay of the finish. DIY are now standing at the entrance as fans continue chanting their name. Ciampa grabs Gargano and launches him into the LED board. Ciampa unloads on Gargano and beats him down. Fans boo and Gargano looks shocked. Referees are asking Ciampa what he’s doing. Ciampa drops Gargano with a knee to the face. Ciampa walks around before coming back over and dropping his knee pad. Ciampa delivers another hard knee to the face. A “fuck you Ciampa” chant starts up now. Ciampa throws Gargano onto the announcers table now. Ciampa stares Gargano down and scoops him up. Ciampa leaps back from the announce table through a bunch of production tables off to the side of the stage. A “holy shit” chant starts up. Ciampa goes back to the stage and stands on top of the announce table but fans boo. Gargano is checked on as an “asshole” chant starts up. Ciampa looks down at Gargano and the chaos below. Takeover goes off the air with Ciampa standing tall.