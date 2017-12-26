WWE 205 Live Results – December 26th, 2017

Drew Gulak is on the phone in the locker room and Cedric Alexander enters. Cedric asks if he is waiting for his boss to call. Drew asks why would Sasha Banks call. He says he is waiting for his best friend, Enzo, who is calling in tonight. Cedric asks if Enzo is really his friend. Drew tells Cedric he should worry about Daivari and him tonight.

Cedric says it is quiet and is like It’s a Wonderful Life without Enzo. Drew says that Enzo is his George Bailey.

Cedric says that Enzo not being here means he won’t be talking down to Drew and he won’t be criticizing the power point presentation. Without Enzo, it will be a better 205 Live for everyone.

We are in Rosemont, Illinois and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Jack Gallagher has a mic as he makes his way to the ring. Last night, he learned that Itami is no stranger to a little bit of cruelty. You drove your knee into the skull of his compatriot Brian Kendrick. He could hear Brian’s orbital bone shatter. He will teach Hideo a lesson tonight. Cruelty knows no bounds.

Hideo Itami versus Jack Gallagher

They lock up in a wrist lock until Gallagher backs Itami into the ropes and Gallagher with a slap. Itami with a slap and knees to Gallagher. Itami with a knee to the midsection followed by a kick to the back. Itami with another kick to the back. Itami with a kick in the corner and follows with a knee. Itami with a snap mare and knee drops to the head. Itami pulls down the knee pad and he leaps over Gallagher and back kicks Gallagher in the head.

Gallagher wtih a take down but Gallagher is kicked away and he goes to the apron. Itami with kicks to the chest while Gallagher is caught in the ropes. Itami with a leg drop from the ropes. Itami misses a round kick and Gallagher goes to the floor. Gallagher pulls Itami down using the ring skirt and he stomps on Itami’s head while in the ring skirt. Gallagher with knees to the back and he works on the neck. Itami with elbows but Gallagher sends him into the turnbuckles. Gallagher chokes Itami in the corner.

Gallagher kicks Itami in the head in the corner. Gallagher with a cravate and snap mare followed by a boot across the face. Gallagher gets a near fall. Gallagher slams Itami’s head into the mat and he tries for a neck breaker but Itami with a back slide for a near fall. Itami with a dragon screw leg whip. Itami with clotheslines followed by a fisherman’s suplex. Gallagher with a back elbow but he runs into a boot in the corner. Itami goes to the apron and drops Gallagher on the top rope. Itami with a clothesline off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Itami with a spinning back fist and Gallagher gets out of the way of a hesitation drop kick.

Gallagher drops Itami on the top rope and applies the Captain’s Hook. Itami gets to the ropes and Gallagher releases the hold. Gallagher picks up Itami and sets for a butterfly suplex but Itami with a back body drop. Itami with punches and a hesitation drop kick into the corner. Itami with a combination Rings of Saturn and Koji Clutch to force Gallagher to tap out.

Winner: Hideo Itami

We take a look at the issues between Enzo Amore and Tony Nese.

Tony Nese is in the interview area and he is asked about Enzo, even though he is facing Akira Tozawa. Tony says the next time he sees Enzo, Daivari, or Drew Gulak, part of him wants to lay them out where they stand. Part of him also understands that Enzo is a global superstar. Like him or not, that is a fact. The money, the fame. His career has only gone up since joining the Zo Train.

Tozawa shows up and he asks Tony if he is on the train or off the train.

Nese with a jab to Tozawa and Tozawa goes down.

We go to commercial.

Tony Nese versus Akira Tozawa

Tozawa with punches and kicks but Nese fires back with kicks and punches of his own to stop Tozawa’s early offense. Tozawa with a chop and Nese chops back. They continue the exchange and Tozawa makes Nese flinch to Tozawa with a punch. Nese with a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls through and kicks Nese followed by a back senton. Tozawa goes for the suicide dive but Nese with a kick to the back of the head. Nese pulls Tozawa to the floor and kicks him.

Nese sends Tozawa back into the ring and gets a near fall. Nese with leg drops to Tozawa and then he hits a leaping leg drop for a near fall. Nese with a neck vice. Tozawa gets to the ropes and Nese releases the hold and kicks Tozawa. Tozawa with punches but Nese fires back and he sends Tozawa into the turnbuckles with a hard Irish whip and he gets a near fall. Nese with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Nese with punches to the side of the head.

Tozawa gets back to his feet and he connects with an elbow but Nese with punches. Nese sets for a suplex but Tozawa counters with a suplex of his own. Tozawa with a running forearm to send Nese to the floor. Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt to Nese and they return to the ring and Tozawa gets a near fall. Nese with elbows to escape a waist lock. Nese with a pump handle Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Tozawa wtih a chop and forearms. Nese with a forearm but Tozawa with a boot. Nese with a series of kicks. Tozawa tries for a belly-to-back suplex but Nese lands on his feet. Nese gets a near fall.

Tozawa with a round kick and he goes up top for the back senton but Nese with a palm strike to stop him. Nese with the running knee and he gets the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

We take a look at what happened last night on Raw between Enzo Amore and Nia Jax under the mistletoe.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew Gulak makes his way to the ring with Ariya Daivari and he wants to know how everyone is doing. He mentions that they represent the Zo Train. It is the end of the year and time to reflect with a Best of List. Drew says it is time to review the Best of His Slides in a POWER POINT PRESENTATION.

Of course he is interrupted by Cedric Alexander.

Cedric apologizes for interrupting but he points out that we are in Mustafa Ali’s home town. Cedric says that Mustafa has some valid points to make as well. Ali says nobody believes that Drew and Ariya would never be friends outside of the Zo Train. Cedric says that Daivari does not care about the blue collar style of Drew. They say that Drew steals Daivari’s spotlight with his power point presentations. Ali tries to suggest that Daivari is not as close to Enzo because of Drew. They say that Ariya and Drew have been playing off each other and Enzo. Cedric asks who would Enzo pick between the Zo Train and Nia Jax.

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali versus Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari

Ali and Daivari start off and Ali with a waist lock but Daivari backs Ali into the corner and kicks him. Ariya with punches. Ali floats over in the corner and takes Daivari down with an arm drag into an arm bar. Drew tags in and Ali punches him. Drew with a knee and kick. Ali with a back body drop and wrist lock. Alexander tags in and they hit a double hip toss and Alexander gets a near fall. Gulak with a wrist lock and Alexander with punches and another back body drop.

Alexander gets a near fall. Ali tags in and he comes off the turnbuckles with a boot to the arm. Ali with a chop and kick. Ali with a kick and Daivari distracts Ali and Drew with a forearm to the back. Daivari tags in and kicks Ali. Daivari with a neck breaker and he gets a near fall. Daivari works on the neck and applies a rear chin lock. Ali with punches and a forearm but Alexander is unable to make the tag. Daivari with a spinebuster for a near fall. Gulak tags in and they go for a double belly-to-back suplex and Ali lands on his feet and Alexander tags in and hits a springboard double drop kick.

Alexander with a back elbow to Gulak but Daivari grabs Alexander’s arms on the handspring move. Gulak with kicks to Alexander to send him to the floor. Daivari tags in and he sends Alexander into the table before returning to the ring to get a near fall. Gulak tags back in and he stomps on Alexander’s chest and gets a near fall. Gulak with a chop. Alexander is sent to the floor and the referee stops Daivari from interfering. Alexander with a slingshot flatline on Gulak. Daivari and Ali tag in and Ali with forearms and a drop kick. Ali with a corkscrew plancha onto Daivari.

Daivari with a slingshot rolling X Factor but Gulak breaks up the cover. Gulak knocks Alexander off the apron. Daivari kicks Ali in the back and he puts Ali in the tree of woe. Gulak tells Daivari not to go to the turnbuckles. Alexander hits a lumbar check on Gulak and Daivari is knocked to the mat. Ali with the inward 450 splash for the three count.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

After the match, Daivari and Gulak argue on the ramp.

