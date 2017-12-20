LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – December 20th, 2017

Welcome to WWE NXT. We kick things off with the following match:

Killian Dain and Eric Young versus Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Fish and Dain start things off and Fish with a kick to the leg and then Fish goes into the ropes to stop Dain from responding. Kyle tags in and he kicks Dain in the leg and he does like his partner and goes into the ropes. Fish tags back in and Fish with forearms. Fish with punches that have no effect. Dain backs Fish into the corner and then he applies a sleeper. Dain takes care of Kyle and then he snap mares Fish. Dain with a clothesline to Fish and Bobby and Kyle talk strategy on the floor. Kyle tags back in and he goes after Young but Dain grabs Kyle and Dain with a gutbuster while Young hits an elbow from the turnbuckles for a near fall.

Kyle with a knee bar but Young escapes. Young with a punch and Kyle goes to the floor. Fish misses a kick on the floor and Young punches Fish. Young with a running forearm and then he connects with punches in the corner. Kyle with an Irish whip and Young with a Flair flip and punches from the apron but Fish trips Young on the apron and Young falls to the floor and holds his warm as we go to commercial.

We are back and Fish punches Young and then Kyle tags in and kicks Young. Fish tags in and he punches Young and kicks him in the back of the leg. Fish with a suplex for a near fall. Fish sends Young into the turnbuckles and Kyle tags in. Fish with a kick to the chest and Kyle with a leg sweep. Kyle with a knee bar and Fish with a slingshot senton onto the leg for a near fall. Fish and Kyle with knees in the corner followed by a double suplex and Kyle gets a near fall. Kyle with an arm bar but Young with punches. Kyle with a leg sweep and he gets a near fall.

Kyle with a top wrist lock. Young gets to his feet and he punches Kyle but Kyle with a knee to the midsection. Kyle puts Young on the turnbuckles and Young with a kick and punch. Young comes off the turnbuckles and is met with a knee but Young with a swinging neck breaker and both men are down.

