LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Welcome to SmackDown Live. AJ Styles makes his way to the ring. AJ says they say you can tell a lot about a man through his failures. If that is the case, we have found out everything about Shinsuke Nakamura. AJ says he dreamt about this match with Nakamura and when it happened, AJ was successful and Nakamura failed. Nakamura showed his true colors. Nakamura is not just an artist, he is a con artist. AJ says he wanted the same thing. He should have been celebrating with everyone,but he was thinking about retribution for Nakamura.

AJ says he was presented with a true dream match against Daniel Bryan. AJ says he was excited for that match but Nakamura showed his true colors and ruined that match. AJ says he is not letting it go. He will not leave the ring until he confronts Shinsuke Nakamura. AJ says he knows that Nakamura has forgotten how to speak English, but he is not here for a conversation, he is here for a fight. He tells the two faced coward to show up and fight him.

Aiden English clears his throat and he appears on the stage with Rusev. Aiden says it isn’t them AJ wants, it’s Shinsuke so you can make him pay. Aiden says he is sorry to say that he has gone away on an anywhere but Providence VaCay. But, if you want a fight, you can be this lion’s prize. Aiden asks the crowd what day is today.

AJ says since it is Rusev Day and Nakamura doesn’t have a spine, let’s fight now.

Match Number One: Rusev versus AJ Styles in a Non Title Match

Rusev with punches but Styles locks in the Calf Crusher. Rusev reaches for the ropes and Aiden English attacks Styles.

Winner: AJ Styles (by disqualification)

After the match, Daniel Bryan comes to the ring and he goes after Rusev. Bryan sends Rusev over the top rope and then Styles takes care of Aiden.

We see Shane McMahon watching in the office and Paige enters. Paige says she has a great idea. She channels Teddy Long and makes a tag match with Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles against Rusev and Aiden English.

Paige says she cannot wait for Shane to see what she has done for the brand.

We are back and Shelton Benjamin is in the ring. He says that last night he said Chad Gable was an inspirational partner and he expects the best for Chad. Shelton says his Twitter account was hacked. He says he does not need Chad Gable. He says he never needed Chad Gable. Chad Gable needed him. Enough about Chad. Shelton says he needs the respect for what he deserves and championship opportunities he deserves. He says he talked to Paige and he asked for some competition. Some big competition.

Randy Orton comes out, but he is not alone

Match Number Two: Shelton Benjamin versus Jeff Hardy in a Non Title Match

Benjamin with a kick and punches. Benjamin with more punches and kicks. Hardy with a sit out jawbreaker but Benjamin sends Hardy under the bottom rope.

Benjamin clips Hardy on the floor and sends him back into the ring. Shelton kicks Hardy in the hamstring. Shelton with a punch in the corner and then he hits a running knee to the injured leg. Shelton with a step over toe hold on Hardy as he continues to work on the leg. Hardy with kicks and a double leg take down. Hardy goes for the leg drop to the midsection but Shelton gets his leg up to block it and he applies a single leg crab. Hardy escapes and sends Benjamin into the turnbuckles. Hardy with a drop kick into the corner.

Benjamin clips Hardy again to stop Hardy’s offense. Hardy with elbows to Benjamin but Benjamin with a forearm. Hardy with a flying clothesline. Hardy with punches and then his leg gives out on an Irish whip. Hardy with a clothesline and reverse atomic drop followed by a leg drop and drop kick for a near fall. Jeff with a kick and he tries for a Twist of Fate but Shelton escapes. Hardy with an elbow and he goes to the turnbuckles but Shelton crotches Jeff on the turnbuckles.

Shelton goes for a belly-to-back superplex but Hardy knocks Benjamin off. Benjamin leaps to the turnbuckles and hits a knee to stop Hardy. Benjamin goes for a superplex but Jeff blocks it again. Jeff with a head butt and he drops Shelton on the turnbuckles and hits Whisper in the Wind for a near fall. Jeff goes for the Twist of Fate but Shelton blocks it and hits a Dragon whip for a near fall. Jeff blocks Paydirt and Hardy with a spinning mule kick. Shelton kicks Hardy out of the corner but Jeff with Twist of Fate and he goes up top for the Swanton and the three count.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

We go to the Miz who says Daniel Bryan directs a tweet at him about punching his face. Miz asks Providence if they want to see Daniel Bryan punch his face. Miz says that is too bad because he is not in Providence because he is in LA with his family. Miz says he is the A Lister so he deserves his own spotlight. Next week will be the premiere of Miz on Smackdown. He tells Daniel that if he trolls him on Twitter again he will kick Daniel’s a . . . Maryse stops him because of the baby.

