Local Advertisement Reveals Two Matches For WWE Extreme Rules

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the PPG Paints Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.
The arena’s official website is advertising the following including two matches:
For the First Time Ever WWE Extreme Rules Comes to Pittsburgh!
Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
Plus All Your Favorite WWE Superstars Including:
AJ Styles
Shinsuke Nakamura
Seth Rollins
Finn Balor
Jeff Hardy
The New Day
Charlotte Flair
Carmella
Nia Jax
Alexa Bliss
Sasha Banks
Asuka
And Many More!