Local Advertisement Reveals Two Matches For WWE Extreme Rules

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the PPG Paints Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

The arena’s official website is advertising the following including two matches:

For the First Time Ever WWE Extreme Rules Comes to Pittsburgh!

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Plus All Your Favorite WWE Superstars Including:

AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Jeff Hardy

The New Day

Charlotte Flair

Carmella

Nia Jax

Alexa Bliss

Sasha Banks

Asuka

And Many More!