Local Advertisements May Have Spoiled Title Match At Extreme Rules

It appears that the main event for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV event has been revealed. Local TV advertisements have seemingly spoiled the WWE Title Match at the event.

The ad showed WWE Champion AJ Styles facing Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.