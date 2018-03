During the most recent episode of Being The Elite, it was revealed that the All In event on September 1st will take place at the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL. The venue holds around 11,000 seats.

As of this writing, the following wrestlers are advertised for the show: Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, Stephen Amell, Kenny Omega, and Tessa Blanchard.