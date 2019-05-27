Lots Of All Elite Wrestling Production News, Two AEW Stars Injured

Here are some news and notes coming off the AEW Double or Nothing PPV:

– PWInsider.com is reporting that AEW President Tony Khan was responsible for timing the show and managed to wrap things up with 15 minutes to spare from the company’s allotted airtime. Khan was said to be praised for how well he handled the job. Khan was also said to be high-fiving the performers and personally thanking them after the matches.

– Awesome Kong’s appearance was set around four months but apparently only four people knew that she was going to be on the show. DDP reportedly gave her a huge motivational speech for her return to the ring.

– Impact Wrestling producer Kevin Sullivan (not the wrestler) was credited for the AEW video packages.

– Keith Mitchell, formerly of WCW and TNA, was head of production and there were other former WCW production employees working the show as well.

– Former TNA employee Bob Rosen built the ring that was used by AEW.

– Security was handled by Atlas Security.

– Pentagon Jr. and Fenix were reportedly injured at the PPV but details aren’t known at this time. However, they were hurt enough that a show was outright canceled: