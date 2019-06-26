Low Attendance For RAW And SmackDown This Week

According to F4WOnline.com, only around 3,500 people were in attendance for Monday’s RAW at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. The entire upper deck and the hard camera lower sections were blocked off. It’s believed to have been one of the lowest-attended editions of RAW in many years.

Smackdown Live at the Moda Center in Portland, OR didn’t do much better with several lower sections also being blocked off.