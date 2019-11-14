Luchasaurus Returns To AEW From Injury (Video)

After suffering a hamstring injury last month, Luchasaurus made his return to AEW on this week’s edition of Dynamite. Luchasaurus took out the Dark Order and reunited with The Jurassic Express.
