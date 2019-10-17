Luke Harper Comments On Erick Rowan Being Drafted To WWE RAW

Luke Harper posted the following on his Instagram page:

“Leave the memories alone, Larry. Until next time Big Red.

Erick Rowan deserves all the success that he achieves and for some reason no one is willing to give him the credit or believe in him. Well I think he’s made you all believers now. He never needed me but somehow for the last 8 years we’ve always found our way into each other’s corners. I know he’s gonna tear it up on Monday Night Rowan. Let him talk, let him kill and let him be happy. I cherish you as a friend big man despite the rough start, ha ha.

I’ll see you down the road.”