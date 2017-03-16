luke-harper

Luke Harper Comments On His Future In WWE

Published On 03/16/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Luke Harper recently did an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast. Here are a few highlights:

If he misses being part of the Wyatt Family: “Nope, don’t miss it at all. I just did an interview recently where I just talked about how frustrating it was to be in The Family, be almost a “Back-up dancer” for a strong amount of time. Me and Rowan broke out, and I broke out with the Intercontinental [Championship], but always in a shadow. For a performer like me, that’s hard to take and hard to deal with and I thought that the coming out party of the last six weeks was very eye opening and, ya know, showed me what was out there.”

His future in WWE: “I’m very excited, I’m also upset at that the recent goings-ons of not getting into the main event of WrestleMania, I failed and I’m very upset and bitter about it, but, ya know, there’s not much I can do. I can only control what I can control and move on, but it’s very upsetting how it actually turned out after the rise.”

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.