Luke Harper Comments On His Status For WWE WrestleMania 33

Luke Harper recently did an interview with FOXSports.com. Here are some highlights:

Randy Orton defeating AJ Styles on Smackdown Live: “Obviously it makes me bitter. Very, very bitter. I feel like I have a right to that spot also. I feel like Randy Orton gave up that spot – and he won it fair and square, but I don’t know if AJ Styles won it fair and square. Personally I’m very, very, very bitter about the situation.”

On his spot at Wrestlemania 33: “That I don’t know. I have a feeling I’m going to have to create my own opportunity again, like I just did the last six weeks, and take it into my own hands. Honestly, I don’t think there’s a big plan for me, so I guess I’ll have to make one.”

On if being in the Wyatt Family was frustrating because he didn’t get to showcase his personality: “It’s incredibly frustrating. There were times in my career when I felt like I was serving several different masters, and for me that wasn’t beneficial. It was to a point, but then I didn’t really realize what was out there until these last couple weeks. The 2014 run was a bit of a tease. I was still… I guess not fully developed as a WWE superstar at that point, and I feel like I’m completely developed now. The last six or seven weeks away from the Family have been very eye-opening. It was frustrating. Even to this day I’ll go to an airport and someone will say ‘hey Bray Wyatt!’ or ‘hey Erick Rowan!’ They don’t know who I am. And that’s very frustrating, because I’m part of a group.”