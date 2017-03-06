Luke Harper Talks About Almost Leaving Pro Wrestling, Joining WWE At 32 Years Old and More

Luke Harper recently spoke with Democrat & Chronicle to talk about various topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On almost leaving pro wrestling in 2011:

“I said to her, ‘This is it. I’m done. I can’t be away from you, we just have to figure something out.’ I was just going to wrestle locally and I come back from the tour, make the decision, everything’s good, then WWE calls and says ‘Hey, we want you to come try out.’ So, literally, I was as far out as I’ve ever been in my life away from pro wrestling, and they instantly pulled me back in and it was back to it.”

On joining WWE at 32 years old:

“Learning the way I did gave me more of a foundation than if I didn’t. I’m glad I didn’t get to WWE until I did because I was more complete at 32 than I was at 25. It all happens for a reason, but if I tried to tell myself that at the time I would have said ‘Screw you.’”