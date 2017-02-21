Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles Announced, Alexa Bliss Fallout Video, Fans On WWE SmackDown

– This Fallout video from this week’s WWE SmackDown features new SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss bragging on becoming a two-time champion:

– As PWMania.com reported, Tuesday night’s battle royal on SmackDown to crown a new #1 contender for WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 ended in a draw as Luke Harper and AJ Styles were eliminated at the same time. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on Talking Smack that Harper vs. Styles will take place on next week’s SmackDown with the winner facing Wyatt in Orlando.

– As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave Tuesday night’s SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes: