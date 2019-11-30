Luke Harper – WWE Update, Kurt Angle Comments On Rising Stars

– It appears that Luke Harper is preparing for his WWE departure since he registered a trademark for the name Brodie Lee on November 26th. The trademark usage includes “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.” Brodie Lee was the name Harper used prior to his signing with WWE. It’s believed that WWE extended Harper’s contract into early 2020 due to his injury.

– During a recent Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle commented on which stars he would push if given the chance.

“Shorty G. Cedric Alexander. Lacey Evans. Just to name a few.”