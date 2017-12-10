Madusa Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery, Kevin Owens Wears Finn Balor Mask and Makes “Over” Joke

– In a post on her official Instagram account, Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) announced that she underwent knee replacement surgery on Friday.
Well so far so good. The pain block has ended and now I want to punch the wall👊 this awesome Dr. Brian Palumbo of Wesley Chapel did a revision on my knee from a partial knee just 5 months ago. Now I have a full knee replacement and again it’s no frick’n joke. Doing great and a double thumbs up 👍 for his great cocktails especially the one that didn’t make me vomit my guts out after surgery this time👏🙏🏻 wow I look 👀 absolutely like toast! 😂 thank you to everyone for your support and love… keep them coming it’s a long road 😘
– Kevin Owens shared a photo on Twitter showing him wearing a Finn Balor mask. He also makes a subtle jab at the recent “over” jokes that have been made by Balor based on reports that Vince McMahon doesn’t feel that Balor is over enough to be an opponent for Brock Lesnar.
I saw this at the store. Had to put it on and take a picture.
You’re welcOme, eVERybody!@FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/ItT1hDsKal
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 9, 2017
– From the middle of the ring, Finn Balor thanked fans in Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium for an incredible WWE live event in Abu Dhabi.