Madusa Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery, Kevin Owens Wears Finn Balor Mask and Makes “Over” Joke

– In a post on her official Instagram account, Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) announced that she underwent knee replacement surgery on Friday.

Good morning…here it goes AGAIN! See u soon😘❤️ A post shared by Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@madusa_rocks) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:50am PST

– Kevin Owens shared a photo on Twitter showing him wearing a Finn Balor mask. He also makes a subtle jab at the recent “over” jokes that have been made by Balor based on reports that Vince McMahon doesn’t feel that Balor is over enough to be an opponent for Brock Lesnar.

I saw this at the store. Had to put it on and take a picture.

You’re welcOme, eVERybody!@FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/ItT1hDsKal — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 9, 2017

– From the middle of the ring, Finn Balor thanked fans in Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium for an incredible WWE live event in Abu Dhabi.